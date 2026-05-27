ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commission.

First Publication Date: Thursday, May 21, 2026

Claim Deadline: Monday, July 20, 2026

ESTATE NUMBER: 14856

ESTATE OF: JOHN B. BURNS

EXECUTRIX: Denise E. Burns

106 Onoto Hills Road

Marlinton, WV 24954

ESTATE NUMBER: 14868

ESTATE OF: PAULINE SUE MONK

EXECUTRIX: Susan Patice Monk

11709 Ayershire Road

Oakton, VA 22124-1209

ESTATE NUMBER: 14889

ESTATE OF: JAMES L. SCOTT

CO-EXECUTOR: Philip Scott

32134 Fulbrook Commons

Fulshear, TX 77441

CO-EXECUTRIX: Barbara Beavers

9503 Summer River Drive

Richmond, TX 77406

ESTATE NUMBER: 14894

ESTATE OF: JAMES CECIL RAY

EXECUTRIX: Kathy R. Ray

196 Elk Lane

Arbovale, WV 24915

Subscribed and sworn to before me on May 15, 2026.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

5/21/2c

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IN THE FAMILY COURT

OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINA

Civil Action No. 26-D-17

ASHLEY DEFIBAUGH, petitioner

vs.

PAUL DEFIBAUGH, Respondent

THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS FOR ALLOCATION OF CUSTODIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND/OR SUPPORT

To the Above-Named Respondent: PAUL DEFIBAUGH

It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that the address of PAUL DEFIBAUGH is unknown.

The Court orders the parties to appear on the 28th day of July 2026 at 11:30 a.m. at the location of Family Court, 818 10th Avenue, Marlinton WV, where a hearing will be held on the Petition for Allocation of Custodial Responsibility, at which time you may appear to protect your interests.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court May 22, 2026.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

5/28/2c

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

Civil Action No. 25-D-39

IN RE: NICOLE THERESE THOMPSON, Petitioner

and

NICHOLAS PAUL KHANNA, Respondent

ORDER OF PUBLICATION.

THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS TO OBTAIN A DIVORCE

To the Above-Named Respondent: NICHOLAS PAUL KHANNA

It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that NICHOLAS PAUL KHANNA is a non-resident of the State of West Virginia or has an unknown address.

It is hereby ordered that NICHOLAS PAUL KHANNA serve upon the Circuit Clerk’s Office, whose address is 900-D 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954, an Answer, including any related counterclaim or defense you may have to the Petition/Amended Petition for Divorce filed in this action.

If you fail to do so, thereafter judgment, upon proper hearing and trial, may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

A Hearing will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. at the location of Family Court, 818 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court May 13, 2026.

Connie M. Carr,

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

By: Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy

5/21/2c

NOTICE

The 2026 Consumer Confidence Report for the Town of Marlinton, covering the 2025 calendar year, will not be mailed out.

You may view the CCR on the Town of Marlinton website under the CCR tab at http://townofmarlintonwv.com/consumer-confidence-report/

If you would like a printed copy, you may stop by in person at the Marlinton Town Office or the Marlinton Water Plant. To receive a copy by mail please contact the Marlinton Town Office at 304-799-4315.

Sam Dunn

Chief Water/ Wastewater

Town of Marlinton

5/28/2c