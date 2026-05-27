ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,
DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES
Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.
If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.
Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commission.
First Publication Date: Thursday, May 21, 2026
Claim Deadline: Monday, July 20, 2026
ESTATE NUMBER: 14856
ESTATE OF: JOHN B. BURNS
EXECUTRIX: Denise E. Burns
106 Onoto Hills Road
Marlinton, WV 24954
ESTATE NUMBER: 14868
ESTATE OF: PAULINE SUE MONK
EXECUTRIX: Susan Patice Monk
11709 Ayershire Road
Oakton, VA 22124-1209
ESTATE NUMBER: 14889
ESTATE OF: JAMES L. SCOTT
CO-EXECUTOR: Philip Scott
32134 Fulbrook Commons
Fulshear, TX 77441
CO-EXECUTRIX: Barbara Beavers
9503 Summer River Drive
Richmond, TX 77406
ESTATE NUMBER: 14894
ESTATE OF: JAMES CECIL RAY
EXECUTRIX: Kathy R. Ray
196 Elk Lane
Arbovale, WV 24915
Subscribed and sworn to before me on May 15, 2026.
Melissa L. Bennett
Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission
5/21/2c
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
IN THE FAMILY COURT
OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINA
Civil Action No. 26-D-17
ASHLEY DEFIBAUGH, petitioner
vs.
PAUL DEFIBAUGH, Respondent
THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS FOR ALLOCATION OF CUSTODIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND/OR SUPPORT
To the Above-Named Respondent: PAUL DEFIBAUGH
It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that the address of PAUL DEFIBAUGH is unknown.
The Court orders the parties to appear on the 28th day of July 2026 at 11:30 a.m. at the location of Family Court, 818 10th Avenue, Marlinton WV, where a hearing will be held on the Petition for Allocation of Custodial Responsibility, at which time you may appear to protect your interests.
A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.
Entered by the Clerk of said Court May 22, 2026.
Connie M. Carr
Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County
5/28/2c
IN THE FAMILY COURT OF
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA
Civil Action No. 25-D-39
IN RE: NICOLE THERESE THOMPSON, Petitioner
and
NICHOLAS PAUL KHANNA, Respondent
ORDER OF PUBLICATION.
THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS TO OBTAIN A DIVORCE
To the Above-Named Respondent: NICHOLAS PAUL KHANNA
It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that NICHOLAS PAUL KHANNA is a non-resident of the State of West Virginia or has an unknown address.
It is hereby ordered that NICHOLAS PAUL KHANNA serve upon the Circuit Clerk’s Office, whose address is 900-D 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954, an Answer, including any related counterclaim or defense you may have to the Petition/Amended Petition for Divorce filed in this action.
If you fail to do so, thereafter judgment, upon proper hearing and trial, may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
A Hearing will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. at the location of Family Court, 818 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV.
A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.
Entered by the Clerk of said Court May 13, 2026.
Connie M. Carr,
Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County
By: Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy
5/21/2c
NOTICE
The 2026 Consumer Confidence Report for the Town of Marlinton, covering the 2025 calendar year, will not be mailed out.
You may view the CCR on the Town of Marlinton website under the CCR tab at http://townofmarlintonwv.com/consumer-confidence-report/
If you would like a printed copy, you may stop by in person at the Marlinton Town Office or the Marlinton Water Plant. To receive a copy by mail please contact the Marlinton Town Office at 304-799-4315.
Sam Dunn
Chief Water/ Wastewater
Town of Marlinton
5/28/2c
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