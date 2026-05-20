ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commission.

First Publication Date: Thursday, May 21, 2026

Claim Deadline: Monday, July 20, 2026

ESTATE NUMBER: 14856

ESTATE OF: JOHN B. BURNS

EXECUTRIX: Denise E. Burns

106 Onoto Hills Road

Marlinton, WV 24954

ESTATE NUMBER: 14868

ESTATE OF: PAULINE SUE MONK

EXECUTRIX: Susan Patice Monk

11709 Ayershire Road

Oakton, VA 22124-1209

ESTATE NUMBER: 14889

ESTATE OF: JAMES L. SCOTT

CO-EXECUTOR: Philip Scott

32134 Fulbrook Commons

Fulshear, TX 77441

CO-EXECUTRIX: Barbara Beavers

9503 Summer River Drive

Richmond, TX 77406

ESTATE NUMBER: 14894

ESTATE OF: JAMES CECIL RAY

EXECUTRIX: Kathy R. Ray

196 Elk Lane

Arbovale, WV 24915

Subscribed and sworn to before me on May 15, 2026.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

5/21/2c

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

Civil Action No. 25-D-39

IN RE: NICOLE THERESE THOMPSON, Petitioner

and

NICHOLAS PAUL KHANNA, Respondent

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS TO OBTAIN A DIVORCE

To the Above-Named Respondent: NICHOLAS PAUL KHANNA

It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that NICHOLAS PAUL KHANNA is a non-resident of the State of West Virginia or has an unknown address.

It is hereby ordered that NICHOLAS PAUL KHANNA serve upon the Circuit Clerk’s Office, whose address is 900-D 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954, an Answer, including any related counterclaim or defense you may have to the Petition/Amended Petition for Divorce filed in this action.

If you fail to do so, thereafter judgment, upon proper hearing and trial, may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

A Hearing will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. at the location of Family Court, 818 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court May 13, 2026.

Connie M. Carr,

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

By: Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy

5/21/2c

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

West Virginia Code 18-5-4

A public hearing concerning the FY 2026-2027 budget will be held at the Tuesday, May 26, 2026, meeting of the Pocahontas County Board of Education.

The meeting will be held at the School Board Office at 404 Old Buckeye Road, Buckeye, WV and will begin shortly after 6:00 p.m.

The proposed budget will be available for inspection from May 16 through May 26 at the Board of Education Central Office.

Pocahontas County Board of Education

5/14/2c