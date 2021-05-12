Legal Advertisements – May 13, 2021

Notice of Ancillary Filing without any Administration to Creditors, Distributees and Legatees

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333, and no appointment or administration is being made pursuant to the provisions of West Virginia Code 44 -1-14b.

Any interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission upon receiving any timely objection thereto shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First Publication Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021

ESTATE NAME: DOUGLAS MICHAEL ELLIS

14718 VIA SORRENTO DRIVE

CHARLOTTE, NC 28277-3376

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR: Harrison Webb Ellis

105 Merv Place Apt 8102

Charlotte, NC 28277-4947

Subscribed and sworn to before me on May 5, 2021.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

5/13/2c

ORDER OF PUBLICATION IN THE FAMILY COURT OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

IN RE: THE CHILDREN OF: Civil Action No. 21-FIG-01

MICHAEL W. SMITH

and KATHY SMITH, Petitioners

vs.

KASANDRA A. SMITH, Respondent

The object of this suit is to obtain Infant Guardianship.

To the Above Named Respondent: KASANDRA A. SMITH

It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that the address of NATURAL FATHER is unknown.

The Court orders the parties to appear on the 18th day of May, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the location of Family Court, 810 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV, where a final hearing will be held on the Petition for Infant Guardianship, at which time you may appear to protect your interests.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court April 21, 2021.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

4/29/2c

WV DIVISION OF FORESTRY TIMBER FOR SALE

Riverspot Running Dog

The West Virginia Division of Forestry is offering for sale the following marked timber on 29 acres of Seneca State Forest located near Dunmore in Pocahontas County:

Species Board Footage (International)

Red Oak 99,558

Chestnut Oak 12,458

Black Oak 11,951

Scarlet Oak 10,733

Red Maple 3,622

White Oak 853

Black Birch 673

Hickory 506

TOTAL 140,354

Pulpwood 300 Tons

Sealed bids will be received up to 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

A bid guarantee of ten (10%) percent of the total bid price must accompany the bid and will be returned to the unsuccessful bidders.

Bids must be submitted by species on the bid form contained in the informational packet.

A conducted inspection of the sale area will be held by request.

All timber buyers must have a current West Virginia Timber Buyer’s License.

Full information concerning the timber, conditions of sale and submission of bid can be obtained from the WV Division of Forestry office at 61 Fifth St., Bldg. 1, Suite 201, Buckhannon, WV 26201 telephone; 304-545-9015, email address Travis.M.Miller@wv.gov

5/13/2c

NOTICE MANDATORY GARBAGE DISPOSAL REGULATIONS

Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority has adopted Mandatory Garbage Disposal Regulations pursuant to the requirements of West Virginia Code. These regulations require the owner of each residence, defined as any structure or shelter in which a person spends one or more nights per year, to pay the annual Solid Waste Assessment Fee (Green Box Fee), or contract for the entire year with a certificated solid waste collection service operating in Pocahontas County, or utilize the Free Day at Pocahontas County Landfill each month during the fiscal year, July 1 through June 30.

Property owners who do not comply with this regulation are subject to a civil penalty of $150.00 for each year the fee is not paid per West Virginia Code Subsection 22-C-4-10.

The 2020 Green Box fee must be paid by June 30, 2021 to avoid the $150.00 civil penalty.

5/13/2c

Pocahontas County Board of Education

Request for Bid and Pre-bid Meeting

The Pocahontas County Board of Education shall receive sealed bids by written proposals for Sterling water treatment tanks or equivalent. See detailed specifications.

The sealed bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., EST, Thursday May 27, 2021, at the office of the Pocahontas County Board of Education, 404 Old Buckeye Road, Buckeye, WV 24924, where all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Faxes or emails will not be accepted.

Specifications: Sterling Water Treatment Tanks or Equivalent:

*Triplex parallel backwashing, 15 CF per tank, (three tanks), with 2-inch flex 3150 valve, time clock backwash (offset timers) 30×72 tanks and media for tanks.

*Duplex parallel water softener, 15 CF per tank, (two tanks) with delayed sequential regen 3-inch electronic meter, 2900 control valves with NXT2 timers and brine tank 39×48.

*Provided details for delivery costs, warranty, consultation, start-up, and training after unity is installed.

*Optional- Bidder may provide labor costs to install tanks with installation timeline and costs. Clearly mark this optional item.

Site-Visit/Pre-Bid Meeting:

A Pre-Bid meeting will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. All interested bidders must attend the pre-bid meeting at installation site:

Green Bank Elementary-Middle School

5917 Potomac Highlands Trail

Green Bank, WV 24944

All bids must specify brands, models and makes with detailed specifications offered. Illustrations required of the items submitted for proposals. The proposal will be reviewed for price, locality, warranty, delivery, maintenance agreement and optional labor charges for installation.

The Board of Education reserves the right to accept the proposal that, in its judgment, will best serve its interests. If you have any questions, please contact Ron Hall at 304-799-5018 or Sherry Radcliff, 304-799-5017.

All sealed bids should be marked “Water Treatment Tanks” to the attention of Sherry Radcliff.

The Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality in the bidding.

Pocahontas County Board of Education

Sherry L. Radcliff, Director of Finance

5/13/2c

FOR SALE AT PUBLIC AUCTION

Property located at 218 8th Street in Marlinton, West Virginia, also identified as Marlinton District, Map 2, Parcel 165.

This property will be sold as-is to the highest bidder on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m.

The auction will take place behind the building on Third Avenue.

This property consists of a 12×120 lot and a brick structure. The brick structure must be completely demolished and removed within 30 days of sale.

Minimum bid will be set at $6,000.

For more information, contact Marlinton Town Hall at 304-799-4315.

Town of Marlinton

Sam Felton, Mayor

5/13/2c