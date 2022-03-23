ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, Monday, May 16, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14335

ESTATE OF: MILDRED SUSAN SILVIA

EXECUTRIX: Margaret Blankenship

15914 Seneca Trail

Buckeye, WV 24924

ESTATE NUMBER: 14344

ESTATE OF: MARTHA TERRY WORKMAN

EXECUTRIX: Jennifer Elaine Buzzard

12736 Seneca Trail

Buckeye, WV 24924-9140

ESTATE NUMBER: 14352

ESTATE OF: STEVEN QUINTON MOORE

ADMINISTRATOR: Steven Lee Moore

1081 Old Huntersville Drive

Marlinton, WV 24954-5810

ESTATE NUMBER: 14370

ESTATE OF: PAULINE MAE BURKS

EO-EXECUTOR: David Paul Burks

131 Burkley Lane

Buckeye, WV 24924-9094

CO-EXECUTOR: Daniel Keith Burks

75 Burkley Lane

Buckeye, WV 24924-9095

Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 11, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

3/17/2c

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Notice is hereby given that by virtue of the authority under that certain deed of trust executed by Sandra J. Moore, to Samme L. Gee and Lew G. Tyree, Trustees dated August 24, 2004, and recorded in the office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Trust Deed Book 248, at page 647, by which was conveyed to said Trustee(s) the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a certain promissory note set out and described therein, and default having been made in the payment of said note, the undersigned Substitute Trustee(s) having been appointed Substitute Trustee by an Appointment of Substitute Trustee dated December 6, 2021, and having been requested in writing by the holder of said note, will sell to the highest and best bidder on March 29, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., at the front door of the courthouse of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, the real estate conveyed by said deed of trust and situate in Marlinton Corporation District, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, together with easements, improvements and appurtenances thereunto belonging, and at the time of the signing of the Deed of Trust it was reported that the address was 1116 3rd Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954 and being more particularly bounded and described therein as follows:

All of that certain tract or parcel of land together with the improvements thereon and the appurtenances thereunto belonging, situate in Edray District, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, and more particularly bounded and described as Lots 9 and 10, Block 54 of the Town of Marlinton, and more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a 1/2” iron pipe set at the intersection of the north right of way of Third Avenue and the east right of way of Twelfth Street, a corner to Lot 10 in Block 54, thence with Twelfth Street, N 43-19-40 W 120.00 feet to a 1/2″ iron pipe set at the intersection of Twelfth Street and a 20 foot Alley, thence leaving Twelfth Street and with the south right of way of the 20 foot Alley for 1 line, N 46-40-20 E 80.00 feet to a 1/2” iron pipe set on said right of way and corner to Lots 9 and 8, Lot 8 being owned by Bettie A. Fletcher, thence leaving said 20 foot Alley and with a line common to Lots 8 and 9, S 43-19-40 W 120.00 feet to a 1/2” iron pipe set on the north right of way of Third Avenue, thence leaving Lot 8 (Bettie A. Fletcher) and with said right of way, S 46-40-20 W 80.00 feet to the point of beginning and containing 9,600 square feet or .22 acre, more or less, as surveyed by William E. Dilley L.L.S. of Dunmore, West Virginia, in July 2004, and as shown on a plat attached hereto and made a part thereof.

And being the same real property conveyed unto Sandra J. Moore by deed dated March 30, 2004, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 290, at page 658.

Reference is hereby made to all prior instruments in the chain of title for all reservations, restrictions, limitations and easements and right of way affecting the property herein conveyed.

For purposes of West Virginia Code §38-1-4, any notice of Trustee’s sale shall be mailed to the Grantor.

This sale is made subject to any special assessments, unpaid taxes, easements, conditions, reservations and restrictions affecting the aforesaid real estate.

The property will be conveyed in an “AS IS” condition by Deed containing no warranty, express or implied, subject to all property taxes, prior Deeds, liens, reservations, encumbrances, restrictions, rights of ways, easements, covenants, conveyances and conditions of record in the Clerk’s office or affecting the subject property.

Pursuant to the terms of said deed of trust, the Substitute Trustee(s) may postpone the sale by public announcement at the time and place designated for the sale. The West Virginia Housing Development Fund or its designee may purchase the property at any sale.

The Substitute Trustees shall be under no duty to cause any existing tenant or person occupying the property to vacate said property, and any personal property and/or belongings remaining at the property after the foreclosure sale will be deemed to constitute ABANDONED PROPERTY AND WILL BE DISPOSED OF ACCORDINGLY.

TERMS OF SALE: Ten percent (10%) of the purchase price as a cash deposit with the balance due and payable within 30 days of the day of the sale.

DATED this 16th day of February, 2022.

Pill & Pill, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

BY: Richard A. Pill, Member

304-263-4971

foreclosures@pillwvlaw.com

3/17/2c

TRUSTEE’S SALE OF VALUABLE REAL ESTATE

The undersigned Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the authority vested in it by that certain Deed of Trust dated December 6, 2001, and duly recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed of Trust Book 191, at page 454, Robert L. Robertson and Shirley M. Robertson did convey unto Todd Taylor and Dan Kennedy, Trustees, certain real property described in said Deed of Trust; and the beneficiary has elected to appoint Pill & Pill, PLLC as Substitute Trustee by a Substitution of Trustee recorded in the aforesaid Clerk’s Office; and default having been made under the aforementioned Deed of Trust, and the undersigned Substitute Trustee having been instructed by the secured party to foreclose thereunder, will offer for sale at public auction at the front door of the Pocahontas County Courthouse, in Marlinton, West Virginia, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 10:34 a.m. the following described real estate, with its improvements, easements and appurtenances thereunto belonging, situate in the Edray District, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a stake (old corner to red oak at gate) on the northwest side of U.S. Highway No. 219, corner to Hubert Kershner; thence with said Kershner leaving the Highway S. 87-30 W 458 feet to a locust near a spring; thence S 59 W 261 feet to a stake on the southeast side of Waugh Street; thence N. 44-30 W 15.2 feet to the center of Waugh Street; thence with the center of said Waugh Street N 54 E 273 feet to a stake 26 feet northwest of a spring; thence N 58 E 277 feet to a stake at the end of a street (30 feet wide) corner to Tract No. 2; thence leaving the street N 24 W 62 feet to a stake; thence with a fence N 60 W 409 feet to a post; thence N 26 E 15.5 feet to a post; thence 55-30 W 340 feet to a stake in the fence, corner to tract No. 2; thence with a wire fence N 27-30E 419 feet to a post; thence N 5 W 27 feet to a post; thence N 20 E 109 feet to a post at bars; thence N 37-30 E 414 feet to a stake; thence S 83 E 534 feet to a post; thence S 39 E 158 feet to a post; thence S 31 E 74 feet to a post; thence S 64 E 330 feet to a stake on the west side of U.S. Highway No. 219; thence with the west right of way line of said Highway S 16 E 100 feet to a point; thence S 6 E 60 feet to a point; thence S 12 W 50 feet to a point; thence S 26 W 70 feet to a point; thence S 58 W 186 feet to a point; thence S 29 W 50 feet to a point; thence S 15 E 50 feet to a point; thence S 43 E 100 feet to a point; thence S 17 E 50 feet to a point; thence S 3 W 100 feet to a point; thence S 14 W 147 feet to a point; thence S 22 W 50 feet to a point; thence S 48 W 50 feet to a point; thence S 65 W 410 feet more or less, to the beginning, and containing 32.1 acres in Tract No. 3 and 1.2 acres in Tract No. 4, a total of 33.3 acres of land.

At the time of the execution of the Deed of Trust, this property was reported to have a mailing address of RR1 Box 410, Marlinton, WV 24954. We have reason to believe the address is now 553 Waugh & Walnut Street, Marlinton, WV 24954.

AND BEING the same real estate which was devised to Robert L. Robertson and Shirley M. Robertson, by Will recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book, Will Book 27 at Page Page 26.

The above-described property will be sold subject to any covenants, restrictions, easements, leases and conditions of record, and subject to any unpaid real estate taxes.

The subject property will be sold in “AS IS” condition.

The Substitute Trustee shall be under no duty to cause any existing tenant or person occupying the subject property to vacate said property.

TERMS: Ten percent (10%) of the purchase price as a cash deposit with the balance due and payable within 30 days of the day of sale.

Pill & Pill, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

Richard A. Pill, Member

P. O. Box 440, 85 Aikens Center,

Martinsburg, WV 25404

Phone (304) 263-4971

Fax (304) 267-5840

e-mail: foreclosures@pillwvlaw.com

3/10/3c

TRUSTEE’S SALE OF VALUABLE REAL ESTATE

The undersigned Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the authority vested in him by that certain Deed of Trust dated January 31, 2014, and duly recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed of Trust Book 352, at Page 113, Jessica Dawn Snelson did convey unto Robert E. Richardson, Trustee, certain real property described in said Deed of Trust; and the beneficiary has elected to appoint Richard A. Pill as Substitute Trustee by a Substitution of Trustee recorded in the aforesaid Clerk’s Office; and default having been made under the aforementioned Deed of Trust, and the undersigned Substitute Trustee having been instructed by the secured party to foreclose thereunder, will offer for sale at public auction at the front door of the Pocahontas County Courthouse, in Marlinton, West Virginia, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 10:32 a.m. the following described real estate, with its improvements, easements and appurtenances thereunto belonging, situate in the Durbin Corp. District, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, and more particularly described as follows:

All of that certain lot or parcel of real estate, together with any and all buildings and improvements located thereon and the easements and appurtenances thereunto belonging, situate in the Town of Durbin, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

Beginning at a 5/8″ rebar set at the intersection of the eastern right-of-way limits of Highland Street and the northern right-of-way limits of Main Street Alley, said rebar being North 26°09’12” West 66.54 feet from a 1″ pipe found on the southern limit of said alley; thence with the said limits of Highland Street North 10°48’00” East 60.00 feet to a point, the southwestern corner of Unit 2; thence with two new division lines through the lands of Almost Heaven Habitat for Humanity, Inc. (Tax Map 5, Parcel 30, Deed Book 338, Page 436) and the southern line of Unit 2 South 79°12’00” East 60.00 feet to a point, corner to Units 1, 2, 3 & 4; thence with the western line of Unit 4 South 10°48’00” West 60.00 feet to a point on the northern limits of Main Street Alley; thus with said limits North 79°12’00” West 60.00 feet to the beginning, containing 0.083 acres, more or less, as shown upon a plat of survey dated December 3, 2013.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO an easement for a common driveway, twelve feet in width, for purposes of ingress to and egress from Unit 1 and Unit 2 as shown on the aforesaid plat of survey, which common driveway includes a strip of land along the eastern boundary of the real estate herein conveyed.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS FURTHER MADE SUBJECT TO those permanent utility access easements, as shown upon that certain plat entitled ” Plat of Easement for Almost Heaven Habitat for Humanity,” dated May 30,2013, and attached to that certain Deed dated January 28, 2014 from Almost Heaven Habitat for Humanity, Inc. to Earnest Ray Hendrick and Jennifer Jade Hendrick to be recorded in the aforesaid Clerk’s Office prior to or simultaneously with this Deed, and there is conveyed herewith the right to use such permanent utility access easements, in common with Unit 1, Unit 2, and Unit 4, as shown upon the said plat, for purpose of constructing, installing, maintaining and operating underground utility lines and facilities for the benefit of the real estate herein conveyed.

At the time of the execution of the Deed of Trust, this property was reported to have a mailing address of 930 Goldenrod Drive, Durbin, WV 26264.

AND BEING the same real estate which was conveyed to Jessica Dawn Snelson by Deed dated January 31, 2014, from Almost Heaven Habitat for Humanity, Inc., and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 346, at Page 116.

The above-described property will be sold subject to any covenants, restrictions, easements, leases and conditions of record, and subject to any unpaid real estate taxes.

The subject property will be sold in “AS IS” condition. The Substitute Trustee shall be under no duty to cause any existing tenant or person occupying the subject property to vacate said property.

TERMS: Ten percent (10%) of the purchase price as a cash deposit with the balance due and payable within 30 days of the day of sale.

Pill & Pill, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

Richard A. Pill, Member

P. O. Box 440

85 Aikens Center

Martinsburg, WV 25404

Phone: 304-263-4971, Fax: 304-267-5840

e-mail: foreclosures@pillwvlaw.com

3/10/3c

Pocahontas County Schools

ESSER HVAC Improvements

INVITATION TO BID Rv1

Single Bid Package: HVAC Improvements

Sealed bids for Work associated with Pocahontas County Schools ESSER HVAC Project will be received by Wendel Energy Services, LLC, the Contractor, at the Pocahontas County Board of Education Office, 404 Old Buckeye Road, Buckeye, West Virginia 24924 May 4, 2022; 1:00 p.m. at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

This project is funded by the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund being administered by the West Virginia Department of Education.

All bidders and bidder’s subcontractors shall be licensed in compliance with the West Virginia Contractor’s Licensing Act.

All bidders must provide a fully completed Bid Form including the Non-Collusive Bidding Certificate which is a part of the Bid Form.

All bidders shall submit, with their bids, a bid bond in the amount of 5% of their bid. At time of bid, all bidders must submit a letter from their bonding company regarding the status of their current bonding capabilities and history.

After the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of thirty (30) days.

Successful bidders shall provide the Contractor with satisfactory Performance and Payment Bonds in the prescribed form in accordance with the General and Supplementary Conditions in the amount of the contract price.

Bidders on this work shall also be required to comply with:

• Equal Employment Opportunities (41 CFR Part 60)

• Davis-Bacon Act (as amended, 40 U.S.C. 3141 – 3148, 29 CFR Part 5)

• Labor regulations established by West Virginia Department of Labor

• Labor regulations established by U.S. Department of Labor

See Federal Requirements section of the Project Manual for additional info.

The Contractor and County reserve the right to waive any informality in or to reject any and all bids.

Bidding Documents:

A. Bidding Documents may be obtained electronically via the following plan holder site (download and print fees apply).

Avalon Buffalo Plan Room (primary host)

https://www.avalonbuff-planroom.com/jobs/4638/details/poca hontas-county-schools-esser-hvac-improvements

Note that Avalon will be distributing the bid documents and addendum to the below plan rooms as well (member access):

Construction Employers Association of North Central West Virginia

Contractors Association of West Virginia

B. All questions regarding the bid project must be asked by 4:00 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022. Only questions submitted in writing and sent via email to Laura Mastracci (lmastracci@wendelcompa nies.com) (CC: acard@wendelcompanies.com) will be responded to.

C. Each Bid must be submitted in accordance with WV DOE Policy 8200 – 16. Submission of Sealed Bids. The Bid shall be addressed to Wendel, and shall be identified with the project name, the bidder’s name and address and the designated bid package for which the bid is submitted. See the Bid Documents (Project Manual and Addenda) for additional info.

D. Addenda will be issued only to those attending the Pre-Bid Meeting and obtaining complete sets of documents.

A Mandatory Pre-bid Conference is scheduled for:

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Place: Pocahontas County Board of Education Office

404 Old Buckeye Road, Buckeye, West Virginia 24924

In person attendance is mandatory for new Bidders; optional for interested sub-bidders and material suppliers. The conference will be followed by a tour of the key proposed construction areas. Prior(original) bid attendees may attend the pre-bid conference in person or remotely (virtual Zoom conf).

Contractor: Wendel Energy Services, LLC

Suite 200, 375 Essjay Road

Williamsville, NY, 14221.

P: (716) 688-0766 / F: (716) 625-6825

Owner: Pocahontas County Schools

404 Old Buckeye Road

Buckeye, West Virginia 24924

P: (304) 799-4505 / F: (304) 799-4499

3/24/2c

Notice of Initiation of the Section 106 Process:

Public Participation

T-Mobile proposes the upgrade of a monopole style tower on a rooftop telecommunications facility at 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, Pocahontas County, WV.

Members of the public interested in submitting comments on the possible effects on historic properties included in or eligible for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places may send their comments to Andrew Smith, RESCOM Environmental Corp., PO Box 361 Petoskey, MI 49770 or call 260-385-6999.

3/24/1c

Request for Bids

The Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority (PCSWA) is requesting sealed bids for the sale of the following surplus equipment located at Pocahontas County Landfill, Dunmore, WV: older glass crusher and drum dumper, seventeen (17) steel dumpsters in poor condition, five (5) 2001 Protainer recycling trailers in poor condition, and older reconditioned Toyota forklift in working condition (minimum bid on forklift is $1,000.00). Please call 304-799-4199 for appointment to view these items. Bids can be submitted on one item or any combination of items.

Bids should be submitted to: Sealed Bids-Surplus Equipment, Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority, 900-H Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954 by 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The PCSWA reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

3/24/2c

PUBLIC HEARING

The Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority will hold the annual public hearing on the Green Box Fee Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the courthouse. Written comments concerning the fee may also be submitted to: PCSWA, 900-H Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954. Comments will be considered by the board prior to setting the Green Box Fee for the coming fiscal year.

3/24/2c

INVITATION TO BID

MOTOR FUEL AND HEATING FUEL

The Pocahontas County Board of Education is accepting bids for gasoline, diesel fuel, and #2 heating fuel. These products are for July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2024, with an option for an additional year extension.

For bid specifications, contact Ms. Sherry Radcliff, Director of Finance at 304-799-4505, ext. 2225 or email sradcliff@k12.wv.us

Please send bids to Terrence Beam, Superintendent, Pocahontas County Schools 404 Old Buckeye Rd., Buckeye, WV 24924, by Friday, April 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. (EST).

The Pocahontas County Board of Education reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids in whole or in part.

3/24/2c

Seeking Bids

The Town of Marlinton is soliciting bids to remediate Floodplain Ordinance violations by elevating electrical components and installing flood vents at Discovery Junction located at 824 Third Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.

The Town will also accept bids from West Virginia Licensed Surveyors to complete a FEMA Finished Elevation Certificate. A complete scope of work necessary can be obtained at the Marlinton Town Office, located at 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.

Tommy Jackson, CFM

Floodplain Manager,

Town of Marlinton

3/24/2c

NATIONAL FOREST GRAZING OPPORTUNITIES

The Monongahela National Forest is accepting bids for the seasonal grazing of livestock during the 2022 grazing season on National Forest grazing allotments located in Pocahontas County, WV. A ten- year term grazing permit will be issued to the qualified and successful bidder.

The Friel Run Allotment is located approximately 7 miles northwest of Marlinton. The allotment is located off FR 115 (Friel Run Road) about one mile south of SR 150. The allotment is 22 acres and the allowable stocking is 5 animal units. Grazing will be permitted May 15 to October 1.

The Hannah Allotment is located approximately eight miles north of Marlinton, WV along State Route 219, and on the south side of the Lake Reed Road. The allotment contains 74 acres and the allowable stocking is 7 animal units. Rotational grazing is required and will be permitted May 15 to October 1.

The Shearer South Allotment is located approximately seven miles north of Marlinton on the south side of the Highland Scenic Highway (SR 150), about one-half mile west of State Route 219. The allotment contains two pastures for a total of 49 acres, and the allowable stocking is 15 animal units. Rotational grazing is required and will be permitted May 15 to October 1.

A ten-year term grazing permit will be issued to the person who, in combination: 1.) Is willing and able to carry out the necessary maintenance and repairs to existing allotment facilities, such as fences, gates, corrals and watering facilities, as will be agreed upon beforehand between the permittee and the Forest Service, and then incorporated into the permit and/or annual operating instructions. The Forest Service will provide major materials to make the necessary repairs. 2.) Can graze the number of animal units closest to the allowable stocking, and 3.) Submits the highest bid.

Applicants for term permits must own or have legal right of use of the base property necessary to adequately care for the permitted livestock should it become necessary to remove them from National Forest lands during the grazing season. The base property shall have the necessary facilities, such as fences, water and forage to handle the permitted livestock. The Forest Service may require an inspection of the base property prior to issuance of the permit.

The minimum grazing fee bid is $7.21 per animal unit per month. An animal unit is defined as one adult cow with or without a nursing calf, a bull, a horse, a mule, a donkey or a burro, in any combination. Bid deposits are not required. The grazing fee established by bidding will be adjusted each year thereafter by applying an annual bid adjustment factor. This may result in an increase or decrease to the established grazing fee in the future. Applicants must own the livestock they intend to graze. A person can bid on more than one allotment. Only one member of a household can bid on a particular allotment. Prior to bidding, persons are encouraged to inspect the allotments. The permittee may be able to use fee credits to make Forest Service approved improvements to their allotment. In exchange for carrying out these improvements at their cost, the permittees grazing fee will be reduced by the value of the work accomplished.

Persons interested in bidding should provide in writing; the name(s) of the allotment(s) they are interested in grazing, the number and types of livestock they intend to graze there, their name, mailing address, phone number, and their bid to: Cynthia Sandeno, District Ranger, Marlinton Ranger District, P.O. Box 210, Marlinton, WV 24954. Bids must be signed and received by close of business April 4, 2022. On the front of the envelope write “Grazing Bid”. Bidders will be notified of the results of the bidding. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Additional information can be obtained by calling the Marlinton Ranger District at 304-799-4334.

The Forest Service is committed to the policy that all persons shall have equal access to its programs, facilities, and employment without regard to race, religion, color, sex or national origin.

3/24/1c

NATIONAL FOREST TIMBER FOR SALE

MONONGAHELA NATIONAL FOREST

The Snodgrass Run Sale is located within Greenbrier County, 20 miles North of White Sulphur Springs, WV, in the headwaters of the Greenbrier River.

The Forest Service will receive Sealed bids by mail, courier or hand-delivery at Forest Supervisors Office, 200 Sycamore Street, Elkins, WV 26241 before 2:00 p.m. local time Tuesday, April 26, 2022. No public bid opening will be held. Bid results will be publicly posted on the Monongahela National Forest Timber website as soon as practical after bid opening.

There is an estimated volume of: 239 CCF of Maple(RM, SM) sawtimber, 63 CCF of Hardwood Other (BB, BG, Hic) sawtimber,1129 CCF of Red & Black Oak(SO) sawtimber, 1006 CCF of White Oak(CO) sawtimber, 41 CCF of Eas- -tern White Pine(RP, PP) sawtimber, 380 CCF of Yellow Poplar(Cuc) sawtimber, and 580 CCF of Pulpwood marked or otherwise designated for cutting.

The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below.

A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Forest Supervisors Office or Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District, or found on the Monongahela.

National Forest website at: fs.usda.gov/resources/mnf/landmanagement/resourcemanagement

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

3/24/1c