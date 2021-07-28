NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, July 22, 2021

Claim Deadline: Monday, September 20, 2021

ESTATE NUMBER: 14275

APPPOINTMENT DATE: July 12, 2021

ESTATE NAME: CHARLES THOMAS YORK (Ohio)

Ancillary Administrator: Timothy J. York

6045 Rhoda Drive

North Ridgeville, Oh 44039-1527

Subscribed and sworn to before me on July 12, 2021.

Melissa L. Bennett, Clerk

Pocahontas County Commission

First Publication Date: Thursday, July 22, 2021

Claim Deadline: Monday, September 20, 2021

ESTATE NUMBER:14214

ESTATE OF: RUBY ELIZA DILLEY

EXECUTOR: MICHAEL C. DOSS

921 10th Avenue

Marlinton, WV 24954-1317

ESTATE NUMBER: 14269

ESTATE OF: EMMA GRACE NOTTINGHAM

CO-EXECUTOR: William D. Notthingham

315 Hall Siding Road

Ahoskie, NC 27901

CO-EXECUTOR: Barbara G. Moats

327 Washington Street

Pennsburg, Pa 18073-1823

ESTATE NUMBER: 14271

ESTATE OF: BETTY JO LOVELACE

EXECUTOR: Chester Lee Lovelace

P. O. Box 34

Bartow, WV 24920-0034

ESTATE NUMBER: 14273

ESTATE OF: MCKINLEY MARTIN FRIEL

ADMINISTRATOR CTA: Mark Friel

209 First Avenue, SW

Glen Burnie, MD 21061-3455

ESTATE NUMBER: 14274

ESTATE OF: ALMA JEAN FRIEL

ADMINISTRATOR CTA: Mark Friel

209 First Avenue, SW

Glen Burnie, Md 21061-3455

Subscribed and sworn to before me on July 19, 2021.

Melissa L. Bennett, Clerk

Pocahontas County Commission

IN THE CIRCUIT/FAMILY COURT OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLICATION CHANGE OF NAME PROCEEDING

IN RE: CHANGE OF NAME

FROM: Mariah Nikole Cassell

TO: Mariah Nikole Nelson

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of August, 2021, at 12 o’clock p.m. at Family Court, 818C 10th Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia, on said day, or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, before the Honorable Joyce H. Morton, Judge, Mariah Nikole Cassell will apply by petition to the Family Court of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, for the entry of an order by said court changing her name from Mariah Nikole Cassell to Mariah Nikole Nelson, at which time and place any interested party may appear and be heard, if they so desire.

You are hereby notified that this matter may be rescheduled without further notice or publication.

A copy of said petition can be obtained from the Clerk of the Circuit/Family Court, Connie M. Carr, at her office at 900D 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954

Dated this 19th day of July, 2021.

Mariah Nikole Cassell

Pro Se Petitioner

CONTRIBUTION REQUESTS POCAHONTAS COUNTY COMMISSION

In order to better serve all individuals, groups and organizations seeking contributions and/or funding from the Pocahontas County Commission, our office has set aside the first Tuesday of August, November, February and May for discussion and/or action of requests made for consideration. Letters or other correspondence may be addressed to our office at 900 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia 24954. Appointments or scheduling of presentations may still be made at any meeting, noting that decisions may be deferred until one of the above-scheduled dates. Guidelines for contributions for fiscal year 2021-2022 are listed below.

The Pocahontas County Commission will have four (4) funding request meetings per year, one meeting per quarter. To be considered for contribution requests:

(1) All groups, organizations or entities must have a representative available at the County Commission meeting at time of the initial presentation; no exceptions will be made;

(2). All groups, organizations or entities must show proof (i.e., copy) of its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued 501(c) or other non-profit status, or in the case of a public entity (i.e., school board or town), a verified statement of public purpose behind the request; the information requested in this section must be made available to the Commission upon the initial presentation, noting that if any of the documentation is missing the request will not be considered by the Commission;

(3) All individuals, groups, organizations or entities seeking contributions must possess a valid copy of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued 501(c) or other non-profit documentation matching the exact name of the group, organization or entity, except in the case of a public entity (i.e., school board or town) or a request of $500.00 or less (see No. 7 below); no other exceptions will be made;

(4) All requests must contain itemized budget and a financial statement from group, organization or entity at time of initial request, or if request is from a public entity (i.e., school board or town) such budget and financial documents must be presented for the specific project; the information requested in this section must be made available to the Commission upon the initial presentation, noting that if any of the documentation is missing the request will not be considered by the Commission;

(5) Only one request per fiscal year from each group, organization or entity will be considered and such request may only be presented no sooner than the one (1) year anniversary of any prior request, and will be determined by the named payee on previously issued checks; no exceptions will be made;

(6) No requests will be approved for any group, organization or entity in an amount over and above $5,000.00 per fiscal year;

(7) Any group, organization or entity requesting a contribution from the Commission in an amount of $500.00 or less per fiscal year shall be exempt from providing documentation regarding its 501(c) or other non-profit status; however, all requests must contain itemized budget and a financial statement; the information requested in this section must be made available to the Commission upon the initial presentation, noting that if any of the documentation is missing the request will not be considered by the Commission.

(8) Any group, organization or entity which receives a contribution and/or funding from the Pocahontas County Commission must file at the end of the State’s fiscal year, a report of all disbursements of the funds. Such report of disbursements must be in the form of an audit performed by an independent certified public accountant or, in lieu thereof, by submission of a statement sworn, under oath, by the highest officer or authority of the recipient, group, organization or entity. For purposes of this paragraph the State’s fiscal year runs from July 1st to June 30th.

Pocahontas County Commission

Walt Helmick, President

Revised April 17, 2018

