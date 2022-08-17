ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, August 18, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, October 17, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14401

ESTATE OF: FRANKLIN EMMERSON CURRY

EXECUTRIX: Linda Marie Grimes Curry

9282 Back Mountain Road

Durbin, WV 26264-9037

ESTATE NUMBER: 14421

ESTATE OF: RICHARD ALBERT BEVERAGE

ADMINISTRATRIX: Stephanie Lynn Beverage

1277 Woodrow Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-6729

ESTATE NUMBER: 14425

ESTATE OF: SANDRA JOANN ARBOGAST

ADMINISTRATOR: Cody Warren Moore

475 Norton Street Apt. 2

Pittsburgh, PA 15211

Subscribed and sworn to before me on August 16, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission.

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

TO: MARGIE LUCILLE HULL

18475 Pocahontas Trail

White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986

DATE OF BIRTH: March 22, 1954

Magistrate Court Case No.: 22-M38D-00038

Family Court Civil Action No. 22-DV-33

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

PROTECTIVE ORDER/HEARING DATE

The object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Resondent.

The object of this publication by Class I legal advertisement is to notify Repondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals. This Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent. Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to cirminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT

If appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in or that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk’s office.

This PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until September 6, 2022.

A Final Hearing is scheduled for the 6th day of September 2022 at 12:00 p.m. before the Pocahontas County Family Court.

Issued this 10th day of August 2022 at 9:25 a.m.

Connie M. Carr, Circuit Clerk

By: Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

IN RE: CHANGE OF NAME

FROM: Chase Gressman Minghini

TO: Sage Gressman Gale May Minghini

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

CHANGE OF NAME PROCEEDING

Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of October 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Family Court, 818C 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV, on said day or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard before the Honorable Joyce H. Carpenter, the Petitioner, Chase Gressman Minghini, will apply by petition to the Family Court of Pocahontas County, West Virginia for the entry of an order by said Court, changing his name from Chase Gressman Minghini to Sage Gressman Gale May Minghini, at which time and place any interested party may appear and be heard if they so desire.

You are hereby notified that this matter may be rescheduled without further notice or publication.

A copy of said petition can be obtained from the Clerk of the Circuit/Family Court, Connie M. Carr, at her office at 900 D 10th Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia 24954.

Dated this 9th day of August 2022.

Chase Minghini

PRO SE PETITIONER

