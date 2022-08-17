ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,
DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES
Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.
If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.
Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.
First Publication Date: Thursday, August 18, 2022
Claim Deadline: Monday, October 17, 2022
ESTATE NUMBER: 14401
ESTATE OF: FRANKLIN EMMERSON CURRY
EXECUTRIX: Linda Marie Grimes Curry
9282 Back Mountain Road
Durbin, WV 26264-9037
ESTATE NUMBER: 14421
ESTATE OF: RICHARD ALBERT BEVERAGE
ADMINISTRATRIX: Stephanie Lynn Beverage
1277 Woodrow Road
Marlinton, WV 24954-6729
ESTATE NUMBER: 14425
ESTATE OF: SANDRA JOANN ARBOGAST
ADMINISTRATOR: Cody Warren Moore
475 Norton Street Apt. 2
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Subscribed and sworn to before me on August 16, 2022.
Melissa L. Bennett
Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission.
8/18/2c
IN THE FAMILY COURT OF
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA
TO: MARGIE LUCILLE HULL
18475 Pocahontas Trail
White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986
DATE OF BIRTH: March 22, 1954
Magistrate Court Case No.: 22-M38D-00038
Family Court Civil Action No. 22-DV-33
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
PROTECTIVE ORDER/HEARING DATE
The object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Resondent.
The object of this publication by Class I legal advertisement is to notify Repondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals. This Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent. Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to cirminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT
If appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in or that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk’s office.
This PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until September 6, 2022.
A Final Hearing is scheduled for the 6th day of September 2022 at 12:00 p.m. before the Pocahontas County Family Court.
Issued this 10th day of August 2022 at 9:25 a.m.
Connie M. Carr, Circuit Clerk
By: Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy
8/18/1c
IN THE FAMILY COURT OF
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA
IN RE: CHANGE OF NAME
FROM: Chase Gressman Minghini
TO: Sage Gressman Gale May Minghini
LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
CHANGE OF NAME PROCEEDING
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of October 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Family Court, 818C 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV, on said day or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard before the Honorable Joyce H. Carpenter, the Petitioner, Chase Gressman Minghini, will apply by petition to the Family Court of Pocahontas County, West Virginia for the entry of an order by said Court, changing his name from Chase Gressman Minghini to Sage Gressman Gale May Minghini, at which time and place any interested party may appear and be heard if they so desire.
You are hereby notified that this matter may be rescheduled without further notice or publication.
A copy of said petition can be obtained from the Clerk of the Circuit/Family Court, Connie M. Carr, at her office at 900 D 10th Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia 24954.
Dated this 9th day of August 2022.
Chase Minghini
PRO SE PETITIONER
8/18/1p
