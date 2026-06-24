Larry Lee McKenney, 83, of Hot Springs, Virginia, passed away Friday, June 19, 2026, at his home.

Born December 14, 1942, at Mill Point, he was a son of the late Sidney Willard McKenney and Nellie May Waugh McKenney.

Larry was a retired laborer for General Shale Brick.

He was an outdoors man. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved car races.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Theresa McKenney; and brothers, Donald, Norman, Ivan, Kirby, Victor and Gary.

He is survived by his significant other of 25 years, Ilona Marita Page, of Hot Springs, Virginia; four sons, Dallas Aaron McKenney, of Waldorf, Maryland, Richard Lee McKenney and Jonathan Neil McKenney, both of Clifton Forge, Virginia, and Larry Foscoe, of Covington, Virginia; grandchildren, Jennifer McKenney, of Staunton, Virginia, Dakota McKenney, Nathan McKenney and Hunter Foscoe, all of Clifton Forge, Virginia, Jamie Foscoe, and wife, Brittany, of Lexington, Virginia, and Ashley Foscoe, of Covington, Virginia; three great-grandchildren; great-greatgranddaughter, Journey Foscoe; sister, Nancy Green, of Green Bank; daughters-in-law, Mary Mundy, of Eagle Rock, Virginia, and Crystal McKenney, of Clifton Forge, Virginia; his former wife, Peggy Carpenter, of Hot Springs, Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private memorial will be held at a later time.

Arrangements are being handled by McLaughlin and Young Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be shared at mclaughlinandyoung.com