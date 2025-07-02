Larken Dale Dean, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, June 26, 2025, at home.

Born July 2, 1964, he was a son of the late Samuel Dean and Martha Pritt.

Larken worked in masonry. He found pleasure and joy in the simple pleasures of hunting, fishing, gathering ginseng and just being in the woods.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Tena Robin Dean.

He is survived by brothers, Larry, Laymond and Lake Dean; sisters, Lois Dean and Linda Beard; sons, Josh, Timmy, Brian, Ethan and Jaydyn Dean; daughter, Takala Fulton; daughter-in-law, Emily Dean; cherished grandchildren, Owen, Jakob, Stella, Heath, Cedric and Coleson.

He will be missed by family and friends.

Funeral service was held Sunday, June 29, 2025, at VanReenen Funeral Home with Pastor John Paul Burks officiating.

Burial was in Emmanuel Cemetery on Bruffey Creek.