Bruce McKean

Contributing Writer

The Clarksburg Notre Dame girls basketball team traveled to Pocahontas County High School December 5 for the Lady Warriors’ first home game. These two teams played several times previously in the NDHS Tournament and in Region II postseason matches, but the they will play home and away regular season games this season.

NDHS took the first quarter 12-11, while PCHS won the second 12-11 to pull within one point, 22-23, at the half. Irish top-scorer, junior Taylor Marino, exploded for 12 points in the third period, and NDHS led 41-34 going into the final period, after taking the third 18-12.

PCHS lost the final frame 9-14 for their first loss of the season by a score of 43-55. PCHS dropped to 2-1, while the Irish improved to 2-1. Marino was game-high scorer with 26 points, and her teammate, sophomore Hailey Griffith, was second with 19 points.

PCHS forward Laila Calhoun finished with a double-double of 11 points, 14 rebounds, three steals, two assists and two deflections. Charity Warder was team-high scorer with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Sage McLaughlin compiled eight points, two steals, two assists while making three of four foul shots. Alexa Taylor accounted for seven points and two assists. Jerica Reed tallied two points, two steals and two assists. All five PCHS scorers are sophomores. Sophomore Kira Bircher was credited with six defensive rebounds, two steals and two assists.

PCHS out-rebounded the Irish 30 to 16, but Notre Dame only committed 18 turnovers versus 35 for the Warriors that included 22 bad passes. That was the difference in the game.

PCHS ……………………… 53

Bath Co. VA ………………14

The Lady Warriors’ bus headed to Hot Springs, Virginia, December 8 to play border-rival Bath County High School. In this same game last year, PCHS prevailed 84-53, and two returning Lady Chargers accounted for 43 of those points. Two PCHS graduates and one girl out this season for medical reasons combined for 58 points last year, so head coach Mike Kane expected a much closer game this year.

To everyone’s surprise, this improving PCHS team, that is dominated by sophomores, started strong and took the first quarter 20-3 while shooting 53 percent of their field goals. The scoring volume and accuracy then decreased, but PCHS still took the last three quarters: 16-6, 14-3 and 3-2. The final score was 53-14 PCHS, and the two Lady Chargers who scored 43 points last year only managed seven points this season.

All eight Lady Warriors scored in this game.

Calhoun led all scorers with a double-double of 17 points, 11 rebounds, five steals, three assists, two deflections and five of eight foul shooting. Warder was next with 12 points, four assists, two steals and two deflections. Bircher was third with eight points, five rebounds and three steals. McLaughlin put up six points, four rebounds and two deflections. Taylor tallied five points, four rebounds and three steals. Junior Aliza Carr accounted for two points and four rebounds, while Reed added two points, two rebounds and three steals. Freshman Destiny Vandevander made one point and four rebounds. PCHS doubled the rebounding of BCHS 38 to 19 and committed one more turnover 23 to 22 for Bath.

The PCHS JV team played well in its first game of the season at Bath County. Eight freshmen and one sophomore dominated from the start with the first quarter ending 18-0 PCHS while shooting 57 percent of their field goals. By the half PCHS led 25-2. The game ended with a 38 – 11 score, and all nine PCHS girls scored in the game. Virginia only allows players to play in one game, either the varsity or JV game. West Virginia allows a player to play in both games up to a maximum of five quarters.

Freshman Kiersten Taylor led all scorers with nine points, three assists and one blocked shot. Freshman Taylor Alderman grabbed 10 rebounds, four steals and two assists plus four points. PCHS out-rebounded BCHS 28-14 and committed 20 turnovers to 14 for Bath County.

NOTE this new information not previously announced: The Lady Warriors head to Summers County High School for the annual Rogers Oil Classic and will face Class AA Chapmanville Regional Friday, December 15, at 5:30 p.m. The PCHS JV will play Summers County for only two quarters at 4:30 p.m, also on Friday. The PCHS Varsity will play either Richwood or Summers County Saturday with the time TBA based upon Friday’s results. The PCHS JV will play another two quarter game with Summers County before the varsity game on Saturday at a time TBA.