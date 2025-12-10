John Snyder

Contributing Writer

The Pocahontas County High School Warriors Girls Basketball team began the regular season December 2 against Richwood at home.

The Lady Warriors scored 104 points, overwhelming Richwood.

Those contributing to the score were Calli Propst with 26 points; Savana Sharp 19; Alexis Arbogast 17; Allison Taylor 10; Shayla Bennett 8; Mazie Monaco 7; Addison Hamrick 6; Chloe Annett 4; Ry Barlow 2; and Lexie Burdette 5.

Allison Taylor had 10 rebounds; Calli Propst had 6 assists, 7 steals and 12 rebounds; Savana Sharp had 7 steals.

Sophomore Lexie Burdette sustained a knee injury in the Richwood game. The team is wishing her the best and hoping for a full recovery.

– – –

The PCHS JV team scored 62 points to win their first game vs Richwood. Scoring was as follows: Ryley Kerr 2 points; Charliegh Halterman 5; Eowyn Smith 6; Mazie Monaco 5; Reeanna Alderman 6 points; Julia Brown 4 rebounds; Chloe Annett 15 points; Addison Hamrick 12 points and 3 steals; Jolene Workman 2 points; Haven Brown 4; Halleigh Teter 4; and Kieara Vandevander had 3 rebounds.

– – –

PCHS Varsity 64

Bath County 37

PCHS Lady Warriors Varsity traveled to Bath County December 3 and chalked up another win.

In the win over Bath County, Calli Propst had 12 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists; Alexis Arbogast added 20 points, including 6 threes and 6 steals; Allison Taylor had 15 points and 12 rebounds; Shayla Bennett added 4 points, 4 steals and 3 assists; Chloe Annett and Addison Hamrick each added 2 points.

The Warriors are scheduled to play Tygart Valley December 9 and Greenbrier West December 12; both are away games.

They will take on Pendleton County at home Tuesday, December 16.

Come out and support this amazing team.