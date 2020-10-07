Lady Warriors ~ one loss, one shut-out

The Pocahontas County High School Lady Warriors soccer team played two games on the road last week traveling to Beckley for a close game vs. Shady Spring and vs Petersburg for a shut-out.

The team played away at Shady Spring September 28.

At half-time the Lady Warriors were ahead 2-1. They scored another goal in the second half to gain a 3-1 lead. Unfortunately, Shady Spring came back and scored 3 goals for a final score of 3-4, Shady Spring.

Scorers were midfielder Savannah McMillion and forwards Mackenna McKenney and Emma Riffe. Assists on these goals were from forwards Allyson Alderman and McKenney.

Additional shots on goal were from forwards and midfielders Isabella Bauserman, Kelsi Taylor, Allyson Alderman, Haley Spencer and Hannah Burks.

Defenders and midfielders, led by Macaden Taylor, Hazel Riley, Andrea Alderman and McMillion, stole and/or cleared the ball out of the defensive field a season-high of 59 times.

Goalkeeper Sienna Bircher saved 15 goals, and allowed four.

The Lady Warriors at Petersburg September 30.

At half-time the Lady Warriors were ahead 7-0. They scored two more goals in the second half and held Petersburg at 0 for a final score of 9-0 Pocahontas.

Scorers were forwards and midfielders Allyson Alderman, Savannah McMillion, Macaden Taylor, Kelsi Taylor, Haley Spencer and TaLisa Arbogast.

Assists on these goals were from forwards and midfielders Mackenna Mc-Kenney, Emma Riffe, Katlyn Simmons, McMillion and Hazel Riley, and goalkeeper Sienna Bircher.

Additional shots on goal were from forwards and midfielders Isabella Bauserman, Mileya Bircher, Hannah Burks, Elizabeth Friel, McKenney, Riffe and and Riley.

Defenders and midfielders, led by Allyson Alderman, McKinney, Riley and Andrea Alderman, stole and/or cleared the ball out of the defensive field 31 times.

Goalkeeper Sienna Bircher saved 13 goals, and allowed 0. This was the team’s third shut-out of the season.

The Lady Warriors’ record is 4 wins, 0 ties, and 4 losses. They have scored 25 goals, saved 156, and allowed 13. Please see MaxPreps.com for upcoming games.