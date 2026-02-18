John Snyder

Contributing Writer

The Pocahontas County High School Lady Warriors now stand at 14-2 on the season after a disappointing 74 -42 loss to #3 Tucker County. The seventh ranked Lady Warriors returned to play at East Hardy February 11. They played well and prevailed 75-23.

Savana Sharp scored 27 points; Alexis Arbogast added 23; Allyson Taylor had 16 points and 18 rebounds; Jolene Workman added five points and Jules Brown had four.

Rebounds, deflections, steals, assists and defense were provided by Rya Barlow, Mazie Monico and team leader Shayla Bennett.

The Lady Warriors and Warrior basketball teams will play Union at home Thursday, February 19, which will be Senior Night for the players.

Friday night, February 20, the Lady Warriors will play Greenbrier West – and there will finally be a JV game. It will start at 5:45 p.m. with the Varsity game to follow.

Saturday, February 21, the girls will play an away game at Clarksburg Notre Dame at 1 p.m. in the final regular season game of the season. The boys will play Clarksburg Notre Dame after the girls’ game.

Regionals begin for the girls the following week in the quest to go to Charleston.