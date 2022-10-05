The Pocahontas County High School Lady Warriors soccer team played four back-to-back games last week – two at home and two on the road – winning three and losing one.

The team played James Monroe at PCHS September 26.

The Lady Warriors scored three goals in the first half and the Lady Mavericks scored one for a 3-1 half-time score. The Lady Warriors scored three more goals in the second half and the Lady Mavericks scored 0 for a final score of 6-1 PCHS.

Scorers were forwards Kelsi Taylor, Riley Pollack (3) and Brianna Cochran (2).

Assists on these goals were from forwards, midfielders and defenders K. Taylor (2), Isabella Bauserman, Emma Riffe, Mileya Bircher and Mackenzie Taylor.

Additional shots on goal were from forwards, midfielders and defenders Bircher, Eden Smith, I. Bauserman, Riffe, Mallori McCoy and Andrea Alderman.

Defenders and midfielders Mackenzie Taylor, Kynlee Wilfong, Riffe, Bircher and I. Bauserman stole and/or cleared the ball out of the defensive field 46 times.

Goalkeeper Shayla Bennett saved eight goals and allowed one.

The Lady Warriors played Woodrow Wilson at the Beckley Soccer Complex September 27.

The Lady Eagles scored five goals in the first half taking a 5-0 lead over the Lady Warriors into half-time. The Lady Eagles then scored another goal in the second half while the Lady Warriors remained scoreless for a final score of 6-0.

Defenders and midfielders, led by TaLisa Arbogast, Emma Riffe, Eden Smith, Mackenzie Taylor, Elizabeth Friel and Mallori McCoy, stole and/or cleared the ball out of the defensive field 53 times.

Goalkeeper Shayla Bennett saved 10 goals and allowed six.

The team played at Petersburg September 28.

The Lady Warriors scored three goals in the first half and the Lady Vikings scored 0 for a 3-0 half-time score. The Lady Warriors scored one more goal in the second half while holding the Lady Vikings to 0 for a final score of 4-0 PCHS.

Scorers were forwards Miranda Gum, TaLisa Arbogast and Riley Pollack (2).

Assists on these goals were from forwards and midfielders Isabella Bauserman, Brianna Cochran, Mileya Bircher and Eden Smith.

Additional shots on goal were from forwards and midfielders Kelsi Taylor, Emma Riffe, Mallori McCoy, Bircher, Smith, I. Bauserman and Cochran.

Defenders and midfielders Andrea Alderman, Kynlee Wilfong, Mackenzie Taylor, Riffe, Bircher and Ramona Hardy stole and/or cleared the ball out of the defensive field 42 times.

Goalkeeper Shayla Bennett saved six goals and allowed 0.

The Lady Warriors finished the week playing Shady Spring at PCHS September 29. This was senior night. The team’s seniors are TaLisa Arbogast, Isabella Bauserman, Emma Riffe and Kelsi Taylor.

The Lady Warriors scored two goals in the first half and the Lady Tigers scored one for a 2-1 half-time score. The Lady Warriors scored one more goal in the second half and the Lady Tigers scored 0 for a final score of 3-1 PCHS.

Scorer was forward Riley Pollack (3).

Assists on these goals were from forwards and midfielders Eden Smith (2) and Isabella Bauserman.

Additional shots on goal were from forwards and midfielders I. Bauserman, Kelsi Taylor, Emma Riffe, TaLisa Arbogast, Mileya Bircher, Smith and Brianna Cochran.

Defenders and midfielders Mackenzie Taylor, Ellena Bauserman, Riffe, Andrea Alderman, Elizabeth Friel, Mallori McCoy, Arbogast and I. Bauserman stole and/or cleared the ball out of the defensive field 40 times.

Goalkeeper Shayla Bennett saved six goals and allowed one.

The team’s record is eight wins, two ties, four losses. They have scored 48 goals, saved 104, allowed 42.

Please see MaxPreps.com for upcoming games.