Jaynell Graham

Editor

A three-day jury trial was held in the case the State of West Virginia vs Jeremi L. Kincaid, 29, of Marlinton, wherein the jury returned a verdict of not guilty to the charges of murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Kincaid was indicted in July 2021 for the alleged crimes in regard to the shooting death of Gaylen L. Biggs, 48, which occurred November 27, 2020.

The jury deliberated a little more than two hours to reach its verdict.

A hand-written comment on the Verdict Form reads: “The jury believes this was self-defense.”

The case was dismissed and Kincaid was released from his bond.

Kincaid was represented by attorneys Michael R. Whitt and Kirstopher R. Faerber, from Greenbrier County.

The State was represented by special prosecuting attorneys Patrick I. Via and Ryan R. Blake, also of Greenbrier County.

The Honorable Judge Robert E. Richardson presided over the trial.