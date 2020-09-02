Kimberly Thompson

Kimberly Dawn Thompson, 55, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at United Hospital Center.

Born December 8, 1964, in Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Marvin and Madge Brock.

Kim graduated from Pocahontas County High School in 1983 and attended Webster Business College in Fairmont. After graduating, she moved to Charleston and worked at the West Virginia Office of Vital Statistics. She returned to Hillsboro and worked at Pocahontas Pharmacy and later at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.

Kim thrived on the love of her family and friends. She was very proud of the home and little family that she and her husband built together. She was deeply loved and cherished by her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Boyd Thompson Jr.

Kim is survived by her husband, Mark Alan Thompson, whom she married June 25, 1988; one daughter, Heather McDaniel, and husband, Chance, and grandson, Llad, of Lost Creek; one son, Kevin Thompson, of Hillsboro; one brother, Allen Brock, and wife, Rebecca; one sister, Kathy Armstrong, and husband, Danny; three nieces, Michele, Adrienna and Amelia; and one nephew, Isaac; and many extended family members and friends.

Following Kim’s wishes, her body was cremated at Davis Funeral and Cremation Center in Nutter Fort. A memorial will be held Saturday, September 12, at 2 p.m. at the Droop Mountain tower. Family and friends are welcome to join in a celebration of her life.