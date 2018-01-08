Kestra Lee Pritchard, age 74, of Dunmore, died peacefully Saturday, January 6, 2018, following a long illness.

Family will receive friends Tuesday, January 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 10, 1 p.m. at Baxter Presbyterian Church in Dunmore with Pastors David Rittenhouse and Bill Cox officiating. Interment will be in the Dunmore Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dunmore Cemetery Fund, c/o Peggy Carpenter, Treasurer, 16301 Frost Road, Dunmore, WV 24934.