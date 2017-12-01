Kessler Lincoln Pritt, age 88, of Scottown, Ohio, formerly of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, November 27, 2017, at the River Bend Nursing Home in South Point, Ohio.

Family will receive friends Saturday, December 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye. Funeral service will be held Sunday, December 3, 2 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home with Pastor Jeanie Nelson officiating. Interment will be in the Bruffey Creek Cemetery with Military Honors by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps.

