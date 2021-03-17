Kenneth Cochran

Kenneth Charles Cochran, 82, of Buckeye, passed away Friday, March 12, 2012, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton. Born September 14, 1938, in Renick, he was a son of the late Delphia Cochran.

Kenneth was a farmer, logger, crusher operator for Pocahontas Construction Company, and a 45-year member of the I.O.O.F.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Pritt Cochran, whom he married December 21, 1975; great- granddaughter, Nevaeh Mc-Million; sister, Ruth Herndon; and a brother, Paul Cochran.

He is survived by two daughters, Sherry Alderman, and husband, Jimmy, and Moneque Puffenbarger, of Hillsboro; three grandchildren, Amie Weimer, and husband, Kevin, Thomas McMillion and Betty McMillion; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be private.

