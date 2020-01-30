Kathleen Mitchell, 104, of Parkersburg, died January 29, 2020 at Wyngate Senior Living Community.

Born in St. Marys, she was a daughter of the late Reverend Benjamin M. and Elizabeth Pennell Mitchell.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Vaughan Funeral Home, 1010 Murdoch Avenue, Parkersburg with Reverend Brian L. Daugherty officiating.

Friends may call at the funeral home from noon until time of service.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 3, at the I.O.O. F. Cemetery, St. Marys.

Please visit www.vaughanfh.com to share online memories and condolences.

Inco-Check