Katherine Ann Shearer, 71, of Buckeye, passed away at her home Friday, October 1, 2021. \r\n\r\nBorn May 19, 1950, in Elkview, she was a daughter of the late Virgil Otis and Geneva Pearl Myers. \r\n\r\nKatherine was a homemaker.\r\n\r\nShe was preceded in death by her husband, James Shearer; two children, Steven Shearer and Tina Shearer; brothers and sisters, Betty Anne Nobles, Shirley Anne Miller, Ora Boggs, Jack Myers Jr., Raymond Eugene Myers, Olin Thomas Myers, Virgil Myers Jr. and Bobby Eugene Myers.\r\n\r\nShe is survived by three grandchildren, Jasmine Shearer, of Durbin, Ashley Shearer, of Marlinton, and Sheena Scott, of Hillsboro; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Wanda Mae Keeten, of Walton, and Martha Louise Seabolt, of Clendenin; brother, Larry Myers, of Charleston; sister-in-law, Beverly Myers, of Clendenin; and 47 nieces and nephews.\r\n\r\nIn keeping with Katherine\u2019s wishes the body will be cremated, and there will be no service.\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com\r\n
Leave a Reply