Karl Lee Pritt, 90, of North East, Maryland, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Born at Jacox September 1, 1931, he was a son of the late Andy and Dae Sullivan Pritt.

A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, he was a proud member of Glasgow Baptist Church, Glasgow, Delaware, and a former member of Maranatha Baptist Church in Elkton, Maryland. Mr. Pritt retired from MDOT – State Highway Administration, where he worked as an equipment operator. He had previously driven for Davidson, Elkton Trucking and Elkton Homes.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Pritt was preceded in death by his brother, Donald.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janet A. Preston Pritt; children, Karen Crouch (Calvin), and Carol Pletzer, both of Chestertown, Maryland, Karl Pritt, Jr. (Tina), of Golts, Maryland, William Pritt (Noreen), of Salisbury, Maryland, Jennifer Parrott (Lance), of Newark, Dela-ware, and Angel Funk (Gid-eon), of North East, Mary- land; siblings, Betty Wright, of Falls Church, Virginia, Jean Jackson and Curtis Pritt, both of Hillsboro; 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at noon, Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Maranatha Baptist Church, 3141 Old Elk Neck Road in Elkton, Maryland, where visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, Delaware, will be announced on the funeral home website when available.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maranatha Baptist Church Missionaries at the above address.