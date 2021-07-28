Karen Young

Karen Marie Mick Young, 77, the last living sibling of the family passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Born May 21, 1944, in Durbin, she was a daughter of the late Elmer Clyde and Mary Ellen Ervine Mick.

Karen attended the Rivers of Life Ministries Church in Durbin. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother who loved nature, a cashier at K-Mart and Marshalls, and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Mildred Knott, Edith Curry, Lucille Neal, Juanita Myles, Betty Turner, Linda Mick and Maxine White; and brothers, Charles, Bobby, Clyde, Kenny, Lawrence and Carl Mick.

She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Stephan, of Durbin; son, Franklin (Bubby) Bennett, of Durbin; granddaughter, Haley Dawn Bennett, of Elkins; and a close companion, Angel.

In keeping with her wishes, the body will be cremated, and there will be no service.

