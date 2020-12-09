Karen Wade

Karen Elaine Wade, 66 of White Sulphur Springs, passed away Sunday, December 7, 2020, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born September 26, 1954, in White Sulphur Springs, she was a daughter of the late Sliman and Isadora Craft Hamood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Weaver Craft.

Karen was a member of May Chapel United Metho-dist Church, owner of Rt. 92 Diner, and was a cook for Food-N-Friends and the Cabin Club.

Karen is survived by her husband, William Kenneth Wade; daughter, Wanda Young Wade, of White Sulphur Springs; son, Kenneth Grant Wade, of White Sulphur Springs; five grandchildren, Alexis Young Easter, Abby Wade, Hannah Wade, Morgan Wade and Cole Wade; and one great-grandchild, Maddie Easter.

In keeping with her wishes, the body will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

