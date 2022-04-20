Juanita Mae Mace, 97, of Dunmore, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Pocahontas Center.

Born August 25, 1924, in Woodrow, she was a daughter of the late Grace Perrette and James McClure.

She was married to Earl G. Mace, who predeceased her.

Juanita graduated from Mill Creek High School and attended Davis and Elkins College in Elkins. She was last employed at Glidden Paint Company in Cleveland, Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Stanford and James McClure.

She is survived by her brother, John Perrette; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Old Brick Church Cemetery in Huttonsville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Green Bank Senior Center.