Joyce “Joy” Johnson Stuart, age 75, of Raleigh, North Carolina, died Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur and Evelyn Johnson.

Joy was a 1961 graduate of Broughton High School and attended Atlantic Christian College, now Barton College. In more recent years, she became a member of Forest Hills Baptist Church.

When Joy was young, she worked for the State of North Carolina. She went on to work as an executive assistant for different corporations for many years before her retirement. She loved arts and crafts, especially acrylic painting and ceramics. She also put her artistic side to use when it came to decorating.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Phillip Johnson.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Matthew Alexander Stuart; a brother, Albert Sydney Johnson, and wife, Kathy, of Toronto, Canada; her former husband and forever friend, Lonnie Stuart; a niece, nephew and many friends.

Funeral service was held November 15 at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh, North Carolina, with Rev. Robert Cooke officiating. Interment was in Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.MitchellatRMP.com