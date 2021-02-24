Joyce Lanter

Dr. Joyce Carolyn Lanter, who formerly worked and lived in Pocahontas County, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Dr. Lanter was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, in 1938. She graduated from Purdue University in 1959 and taught middle school in Wichita, Kansas, for nearly 15 years. She obtained her Ph.D. in psychology in 1986 from Virginia Tech. She worked at LewisGale Hospital in Salem, Virginia, and then pursued a private clinical practice. Upon retirement, she did long-distance biking and worked as a part-time ski instructor at Snowshoe. Dr. Lanter was passionate about cooking, playing the piano, painting and reading.

In 2015, she relocated to Lubbock, Texas, with her husband Dr. James Lanter.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Dr. James Joseph Lanter; her sister Elizabeth Jones; and her parents, Leonard and Maxine Fletcher.

Survivors include her daughters, Dr. Sindee Simon, of Lubbock, Texas, and Ashley Simon Clifton, of Wichita, Kansas; step-children, Dr. Patricia Dufty, of Norwich, Vermont, Joseph Lan-ter, of Roanoke, Virginia, Kathleen Baughan, of Richmond, Virginia, and Jamie Lanter, of Blacksburg, Virginia; grandchildren, Brendan and Hope Dufty, Kath- leen and Lilly Baughan, and Sophie, Mia and Ian Lanter; siblings, Dr. James Fletcher, of Greenfield, Indiana, Ret. Col. Timothy Fletcher, of Gainesville, Florida, and Dr. Marylynn Fletcher, of Victoria, Texas; nieces and neph-ews, Dr. Matthew Fletcher, Dan Fletcher, Leslie Brennan, Lt. Col. Kevin Fletcher, Robert Fletcher, Ens. Ethan Garza and Celina Garza.

A virtual memorial service will be held Saturday, February 27, at 2 p.m. Central Time, 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Email Sue Owen at suecnm @frontiernet.net for the link.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Dr. Joyce Carolyn Lanter to the American Stroke Foundation: americanstroke.org/