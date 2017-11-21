John Delmas Miller, age 69, of Marlinton, passed away Monday, November 20, 2017, at the White Sulphur Springs Family Center.

Born May 10, 1948, at Spruce, he was a son of the late John Wilson and Naomi Ruth Gaylor Miller.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles “Chuck” Wilson Miller.

He is survived by his sisters, Frances Miller, Hester Samples, and husband, Kenny, and Charlotte Shaw, and husband, Dave, all of Marlinton; a brother, Tempest Miller, and wife, Kitty, and Wilburn Earn Miller, and wife, Betty, all of Marlinton; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 22, 1 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye, with Pastor Sam Felton officiating. Interment will be in the Cochran Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Pocahontas County, 410 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.

