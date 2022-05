Norman “Joe” Walker 56, of Hillsboro, passed away suddenly Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the funeral home with Pastors Julian Rittenhouse and Jerry Marlin officiating.

Burial will follow in Emmanuel Church Cemetery on Bruffey Creek.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com