Joan Bernadette Gross Beverage, age 82, of Hillsboro, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Salem Center in Salem. \r\n\r\nBorn April 16, 1939, at Baltimore, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Francis and Agnes Helen Gostomski Gross.\r\n\r\nJoan was a homemaker and member of the Red Hats and the American Legion Auxiliary.\r\n\r\nIn addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Martin Beverage.\r\n\r\nShe is survived by her daughter, Gail Frances Burns, of Clarksburg; sister, Annette Perril; brother, William Gross; grandchild, Melanie Farnsworth\u2019 and great-grandchild, Nash Farnsworth.\r\n\r\nFuneral service was held Saturday, February 26, 2022, at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton with Pastor Shaun Clark officiating. \r\n\r\nInterment was in Beverage Cemetery near Marlinton.\r\n
