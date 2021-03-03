Jo Betty McClintock

Jo Betty Pritchard McClintock, age 88, of Lebanon, Tennessee, peacefully passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee.

Born November 22, 1932, in Dunmore, she was a natural beauty, winning the Miss Pocahontas County pageant in her home state.

She attended Marshall University and after raising her children as a homemaker, she worked in the advertising department at the Lebanon Democrat.

Jo Betty was a well-loved and active Lebanon resident with a wide circle of friends. She was a proud member of the Birthday Girls, Westland United Methodist Church, and her Bridge Club where she played for 50 years. She was also an avid golfer and member of the Ladies Golf Association.

Above all, Jo Betty delighted in her family. She was devoted to Mac, her husband of 67 years, and their children, Leanna and Mark. She was adored by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her greatest joy came from focusing on her family’s wellbeing and cheering on their interests.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlon Montgomery Pritchard and Sophia Victoria Mozulay Pritchard; as well as two brothers, Thomas Pritchard and James Pritchard.

Jo Betty is survived by her husband, E. H. McClintock; two children, Leanna McClintock Bone and Mark Allen McClintock; four grandchildren, Mark Allen McClintock Jr., Anna Lee McClintock, Taylor McClintock (Katie) Baird, and Emily Kate (Zack) Atkins; great-grandchildren, Baird Thomas Atkins and Bernard Henry; and brother, George Carlon Pritchard.

A graveside service to celebrate her full and wonderful life will be held Friday, March 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon, Tennessee, with Elder Danny Tomlinson officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Ligon and Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Cumberland University.