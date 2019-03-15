Jaxon Hunter Nelson, age 19 months, of Seneca Rocks, passed away unexpectedly at home, in his sleep, Monday, March 11, 2019.

Born August 5, 2017, in Elkins, he was a son of Tara Mae Vandevender and Kevin Bruce Nelson, of Seneca Rocks.

Jaxon’s family will receive friends Saturday, March 16, 2019, noon to 1 p.m. at the North Fork Baptist Church in Riverton.

Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at the church, with Pastor Cam Carte officiating.

Interment will be in the Nelson Family Cemetery in Circleville. Memorials may be made to the family, in memory of Jaxon, c/o Basagic Funeral Home, POB 400, Petersburg, WV 26847.

