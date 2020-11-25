Janet Goehner

Janet Louise Goehner, age 68, of Dunmore, passed away Thursday evening, November 19, 2020, in the El-kins Rehabilitation and Care Center.

Janet was born and raised in California.

She graduated from Whitworth College in Spokane, Washington. It was there she met and married Paul Goehner, who survives.

In addition to her husband of 47 years, she is survived by a daughter, KatrinaBeth Cunningham, of Morgantown; a son, Benjamin Goehner, of Missoula, Montana; two grandchildren, Goldmund Goehner and Aubrey Cunningham; a brother, John Otto, and wife, Rey, of Green Valley, Arizona; and brothers-in-law, Randy Goehner, and wife, Barb, and Keith Goehner, all of Spokane, Washington.

Janet was employed by the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources at Seneca State Forest and attended New Hope Luth-eran Church in Minnehaha Springs.

There were many who thought of her as a sweet lady and will miss her dearly.

Janet’s request for cremation will be fulfilled.

Tomblyn Funeral Home of Elkins is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at tomblynfuneralhome.com