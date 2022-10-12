Jane Campbell Garber McLaughlin, age 79, of Dunmore, joined her heavenly family Monday, October 3, 2022.

Born February 19, 1943, in South Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Paul Garber and Mary Virginia “Jinks” Campbell Garber.

Jane enjoyed crocheting, cooking and spending time with friends and family. She liked to watch TV and listen to music, especially “The Golden Girls” and Elvis Presley. Jane spent her final days as a beloved resident of the Pocahontas Center.

In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by a son, Michael McLaughlin.

She is survived by her brother, James “Jim” Garber (Kathy), of Dunmore; children, Cheryl “Sherry” Chestnut (Pete), of Dunmore, and Ralph Jeffery “Jeff” Mc-Laughlin (Katrina), of New Martinsburg; grandchildren, Jennifer Chestnut, Megan Gunter, Michelle McLaughlin, Michael Weaver, Zach-ary Chestnut (Holly), and Ashtin Duncan; seven great-grandchildren; and countless other relatives and friends who will dearly miss her.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 22, at Dunmore United Methodist Church.

In compliance with Jane’s wishes, the body was cremated.

