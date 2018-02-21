James Willard Shisler, age 70, of Lewisburg, formerly of Marlinton, passed away Monday, February 19, 2018, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

Born December 4, 1947, he was a son of the late James Pickering and Bly Ann Dever Shisler.

Growing up, Jim enjoyed spending time with his Uncle Julian, Aunt Jean and cousin Julia Lockridge on the family farm on Knapps Creek. He was a graduate of Marlinton High School and attended Alderson Broddus College where he received a bachelor of science degree in Biology.

In the early 1970s, Jim taught biology at Philippi High School and Pocahontas County High School. He spent many years farming in Pocahontas County. He was a businessman, owning and operating several businesses over the years, including Pocahontas Motors, The Men’s Shop, JWS, Inc. and ABLE Construction. He went on to work as an inspector for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection where he retired.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncle, Julian Lockridge; aunt, Jean Lockridge; and cousin, Mary Pearl Compton.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Boone Shisler, of Lewisburg; son, Mike Shisler, and wife, Kristi, of Marlinton; grandchildren, Waylon Shisler and Lauren Shisler, both of Marlinton; step-children, Thomas, Maggie and Max Lemons, all of Lewisburg; cousins, Julia Lockridge Elbon, of Elkins, Linda Spencer, Brenda Spencer, Pat Tomlinson and Betty Penrod, all of Lewisburg, Lyda Reilly, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and George Geyer, of Florida; and close family friend, George Defibaugh.

In keeping with his wishes, the body will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.