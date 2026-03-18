James C Ray, 74, of Arbovale, peacefully died at home Wednesday, March 11, 2026, under the care of Mountain Hospice, after a short illness.

Born May 1, 1951, at Friars Hill, he was a son of the late Claude and Hilda Snedegar Ray.

He is survived by wife, Kathy Steele Ray, of Arbovale; children, Jason Rayof Arbovale, and Karen Ray Boyer (Robert), of Durbin; grandchildren, Madeline Ray and Brayden Ray, of Arbovale; sisters, Peggy Wilfong (Guy), of Lansing, Michigan, Brinda Renick (Milton), of Maxwelton; Judy Burns (Lonnie), of Frankford; brother, Ronald Ray (Janet), of Friars Hill; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service was held Saturday, March 14, 2026, at Arbovale Cemetery Annex with Pastor Any Paul officiating.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Mountain Hospice, 228 4th Street, Elkins, WV 26241

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com