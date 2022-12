James Robert “Jim Bob” McLaughlin, 43, of Arbovale, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at home.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 5 p.m. at the Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor Carl Greathouse officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

