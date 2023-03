James Kawika DeHaven, 15, of Durbin, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023, at his home.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor William Vandevender officiating. Burial will follow in Precious Memories Cemetery at Durbin.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Condolences may be shared at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com