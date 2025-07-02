Jack David “J.D.” Nelson, 56, of Arbovale, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday, July 1, 2025.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 6, 2025, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Burial will be in the Arbovale Cemetery Annex.

Special thanks to Pastor Jason Crabaugh, Pastor of the Renick Church of God, who will officiate the service.

Online condolences may be shared at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com