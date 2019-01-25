Jack Stanley Morrison, age 83, of Buckeye passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Family will receive friends Saturday, January 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye. Funeral service will be held Sunday, January 27, 2 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye. Following the service, per his request, the body will be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation Center, Marshall University Medical Center, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington, WV 25755; or Alzheimer’s Association 1299 Pineview Drive # 3, Morgantown, WV 26505.

Online condolences may be made at www.Lantzfunerlhome.com