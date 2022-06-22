Every inch of flat surface in and near Cass Scenic Railroad State Park was filled with parked cars, as more than a thousand visitors attended the Parade of Steam during the annual Cass Days celebration last Saturday. The crowd watched as five of the locomotive engines steamed up and down the tracks, opening the weekend of crafts, food, music and dancing. High winds caused several tents to fly away from the vendors, but it didn’t deter anyone from enjoying the event. S. Stewart photo