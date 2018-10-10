Home Headline News Huntersville Traditions Day Huntersville Traditions Day October 10, 2018 23 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter People did a double take as they saw Robert E. Lee portrayer Al Stone side-by-side with a pumpkin carved in Lee’s likeness. Pumpkin carver Barbara Croft, of Nashville, Tennessee, brought some of her pre-carved works, then showed her skill as she carved all day Saturday. music and art were on display in every corner of Huntersville Saturday. Christy Sharp, above, displayed her handiwork with her beautiful quilts in the lunchroom of the Huntersville school. At left, the Hefner Family performed several Civil War era songs, wearing era appropriate outfits, at the Huntersville United Methodist Church. From left: Elma Hefner, Melissa Totten, Julia Williams and Bill Hefner. L. D. Bennett and S. Stewart photos RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR First-ever GRT Marathon a big hit Sheets join mission to Alaska Royal Warriors YHS Hillbillies run over the competition at RoadKill Cook-off Marlinton has many ordinances, but little manpower to enforce Find what you need at Route 66 and the Why Not Shop