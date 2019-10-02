Howard Logan Boggess, Jr., age 66, of Quinnwood, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, of an apparent heart attack.

Born October 15, 1952, in Raleigh County, he was the eldest son of the late Howard Logan Boggess, Sr., and Sarah Ann Grimmett Bog-gess.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Sarah Jean McElraft, Velma Jean Bog-gess and Betty Louise Boggess; and a nephew, Ronald Lee Boggess.

He is survived by five brothers, Henry Lee, of Frankford, Delbert Darrell, of Rainelle, Johnnie Ken-nedy, of White Sulphur Springs, Bobby Fitzgard, of Fairlea, and John Wayne, of Central City, Kentucky; two sisters, Connie Ober, of Marlinton, and Patti Cox, of Sparta, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes, the body will be cremated with interrement in the End of the Trail Cemetery in Cintonville. A private memorial service will be held at a later date at McGraw Funeral Home in Frankford.