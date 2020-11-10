  • Headline News

    • Honor Corps donates flags

    November 10, 2020
    Liz Gay (at left) and Norris Long, members of the Pocahontas County Honor Corps delivered Veterans Day gifts to veterans who are residents and staff members at the Pocahontas Center. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, the Honor Corps could not conduct a program at the center this year. Accepting the gifts on behalf of the center’s veterans is Activities Director Jackie Friel.
    The entire student body of Marlinton Elementary School assembled outdoors Monday for the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance and to witness the presen- tation of new American flags for MES and Marlinton Middle School. The flags, provided by the Pocahontas County Honor Corps, will replace the worn flags now flying in front of each school. Honor Corps members Liz Gay (at left) and Norris Long, flank Nebraska Scotchie, Marlinton Middle School principal, and Phillip Anderson, principal of Marlinton Elementary School, at the ceremony. L.D. Bennett photos

