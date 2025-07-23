Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

Most festivalgoers know what to expect when they attend Durbin Days Heritage Festival. They know there is going to be a carnival full of fun rides, lots of food, musical entertainment, Bingo and parades.

This year, the festival had the added bonus of two outrageous reality TV stars, Turtleman and Swamp Man. The pair were on hand to judge the greased pig contest, as well as add some color to the already fun nearly week-long event.

Turtleman, Ernie Brown, Jr., is the star of the show, “Call of the Wildman” which follows Brown on his adventures as he catches “critters” who have become a nuisance to residents of Kentucky.

Swamp Man, Shelby Stanga, first rose to fame as one of the subjects of the show “Ax Men.” He went on to get his own show, “The Legend of Shelby the Swamp Man,” which follows Stanga on his down time from his job as a logger in Louisiana.

In addition to judging the greased pig contest, the pair posed for pictures and took part in the grand parade, sharing their unique southern charm with everyone they met.

They were a draw, but they were only part of the festivities. There was music by The Crooked Roots, Evie Shaffer, Tupelo Drive, Non-Friction, as well as a performance by the Little Switzerland Cloggers.

Contest entries were on display in the former Emma Grace Boutique on Main Street, with quilts, afghans, photographs and even silly decorated potatoes, showcasing the multitude of talents of local residents.

The festival culminated on Saturday with a crowd-gathering parade on Main Street, a little rain and a fireworks display that has been called the best in the county.

Festival results are:

Photography contest

Queen’s choice: Jessica Varner, “Calf.”

People – first, second and third place, Jessica Varner, “Girl with bird;” “Girl with four-wheeler;” and “Girl in carseat.”

Animals – first place, Ben Poscover, “Indigo Bunting;” and second place, Jessica Varner, “Calf.”

Silly Potato Contest – first place, Annabelle DiStefano, “Butterfly Store;” second place and Queen’s Choice, Harlynn Reed, “Angel Kitty;” and third place, Bryce Taylor, “Airport with Jet.”

Quilted items – first place, Cheryl Dean, Autumn Cabins wall hanging; second place, Carol Barlow, Patriotic wall hanging; and third place, Cheryl Dean, Fall table runner.

Full-size quilts – first place and Queen’s Choice, Sandy Irvine, West Virginia Birds; and second place, Cheryl Dean, Pioneer Braid.

Baby quilts – first place, Cheryl Dean, Dragon Dreams; and second place and Queen’s Choice, Cheryl Dean, I Spy.

Crocheted afghans – first and second place, Carole Kyle.

Cross Stitch – Queen’s Choice, first, second and third place, Carole Kyle.

Needlepoint – first place, Karen Chesek.

Grand Parade results

Horses – first place, Kooper Brock; second place, Madalynn Brock; and third place, Mike Brock.

Individual/single vehicle division – first place, RJ Nelson Memorial; second place, Braelynn Peteete Memorial/Heart Disease Awareness; and third place, James DeHaven Memorial.

Twirlers – first place, Mountain Majorettes; and second place, Hometown Twirlettes.

Floats – first place, Hollerin’ Hillbillies.

Commercial Division – first place, F&F Service; second place, Mountain State Hot Spot; and third place, State Farm.

Antique Cars – first place, Danny Blankenship; second place, Sherry Howell; and third place, Devon George.

Industrial/Log Truck Division – first place, J&A Trucking; second place, High Mountain Timber; and third place, Woodford Oil.

Queen’s Choice: tie, Braelynn Peteete Memorial/ Heart Disease Awareness and James DeHaven Memorial.