Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

Monday night’s Marlinton Town Council meeting began with a discussion about the first check received from the Home Rule one percent tax that was implemented in July.

Mayor Sam Felton explained that the town expected to get a check for three months, but said the tax collected for the first month was kept by the state.

For the months of August and September, the town received $43,000. This is much more than council expected.

When it filled out the application for the Home Rule tax, council estimated that the town would receive $55,000 annually instead of the estimated $20,000 a month.

Recorder Mary Clendenen read through the progress report and said 45 percent of the funding will go to police department salaries, 35 percent for improvement of safety and security in town and 10 percent to equipment upgrades.

The Home Rule tax not only adds one percent on goods bought in the town of Marlinton, but also online purchases made by residents within town limits.

Council also discussed plans for the upcoming Christmas celebration in town.

Councilmember Olivia Dean said the parade, Rotary Dinner with Santa and Cookies with the Grinch at Dari-land will be Friday, December 5.

The lighting contest will also begin that night with categories for residential, business and the new walk-through light trail on the Greenbrier River Trail.

Council approved to allocate $2,500 for the contest prizes.

In other business, council approved the following:

• Resolution #3 of the Sewer System Improvements Project.

• CDBG-MIT Storm Water Project Environmental Review.

• to advertise for requests for bids for 87 octane gasoline and diesel fuel, and propane gas and heating oil.

Marlinton Town Council meets the first Monday of each month, excluding holidays, at 7 p.m. in the municipal building auditorium. The public is welcome to attend in person or through a Zoom link online.