The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a High Wind Warning, which is in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. EST Monday. The High Wind Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph.

* TIMING…Sunday into Sunday night.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* AFFECTED AREAS: UPSHUR … BARBOUR … NORTHWEST RANDOLPH … NORTHWEST WEBSTER … LEWIS … NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS … SOUTHEAST WEBSTER … HARRISON … SOUTHEAST RANDOLPH … TAYLOR