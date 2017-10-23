Home Local Stories High Water Alert High Water Alert October 23, 2017 9 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 911 and Emergency Management are receiving some reports of high water throughout the county. Travel with Caution. To report high water call the Pocahontas County 911 Center at 304-799-4567. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion: Good news, bad news in West Virginia’s business climate ACP receives FERC approval Lilburn Loudermilk GVEDC and PCCOC to host Timber Roundtable The First Tee comes to GBEMS Road Bonds get the nod