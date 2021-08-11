Herman Oscar

Herman Glynn Oscar, 78, of Catlett, Virginia, died Saturday, August 7, 2021, at University of Virginia Hospital.

Born April 23, 1943, in Hillsboro, he was a son of the late Charles Albert Sidney Hickman and Lillie Oscar.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Thomas Lee Oscar, Cecil Emmet Hickman, Richard “Dick” Hickman, Samuel William Hickman, James Millard Hickman and John Lanty Hickman; one sister, Lucy Hickman Per-singer; and two step-mothers, Mary Frances Oscar Evans Hickman and Amanda Jane Evans Pennington.

Herman is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia Oscar; children, Michelle Oscar (George Heidler, III), Anthony “Tony” Oscar (Amy), and Mary Weber (Daniel); grandchildren, Jackson Weber, Carter Weber and Zackery Hess; brothers, Albert Hickman, Wilson Oscar, Charlie Hickman, John Evans, Leroy Evans, Kenneth Evans and Edgar Evans; sisters, Dorothy Hickman, Mamie Oscar, Virginia Barnett, Lennie Sowers, Betty Beck, Bertie Chandler, Nadine Hickman, Rosie Middleton, Becky Schepleng, Frances Galford, Mary Brooks and Martha Thomas.

A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, Virginia.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dave Nisly officiating.

The family would like to invite those unable to attend in person to join the service via live stream at view.oneroomstreaming.com/autho rise.php?k=1628626364130059

Memorial donations may be made in Herman’s honor to Faith Christian Fellowship at 3005 Dumfries Rd, Catlett, VA 20119.

An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.