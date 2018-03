Helen Mullenax, age 69, of Bartow, passed away at her residence in Buckhannon.

Family will receive friends Friday, March 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale. Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 3, 2 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home with Mancil Doolittle officiating. Interment will be in the Wanless Cemetery on Back Mountain Road, Durbin.

Online condolences may be made at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com