George A. “Chick” Rao, almost 86 years of age, of Beverly, formerly of New Jersey departed this life Wednesday afternoon, November 9, 2022, at Valentine Personal Care Home at Elkins, following a brief illness.

The family will receive friends at the Lohr and Barb Funeral Home of Elkins from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, November 14, 2022.

Funeral Liturgy will be held Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Saint Brendan Catholic Church. The Rev. Father Jim O’Connor and the Rev. Mr. Raymond G. Godwin will be the Presiders and interment will follow at the Saint Brendan Cemetery in Elkins.

